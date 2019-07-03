Where can you light fireworks in the Tri-Cities region?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the 4th of July almost here, a question many people may be wondering is, “Am I allowed to shoot fireworks?”
Multiple counties and cities have different ordinances in the Tri-Cities area, and it can get confusing when a city within a county might not allow fireworks but the county can.
According to the Virginia Department of Forestry, examples of permitted fireworks in Virginia include sparklers, fountains, pinwheels. Examples of prohibited items include firecrackers, skyrockets, and torpedoes.
Meanwhile, in Tennessee the sale of those items are all legal.
Here are a list of cities that fireworks are NOT allowed to be shot:
- Johnson City
- Elizabethton
- Kingsport
- Erwin
- Tusculum
- Jonesborough
- Bristol, Virginia
- Bristol, Tennessee
Fireworks are allowed to be shot within the county limits of:
- Carter County
- Sullivan County (only on holidays and only until midnight)
- Greene County
- Washington County