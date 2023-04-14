(WJHL) – Summer is coming, and that means waterparks are opening in East Tennessee for the 2023 season.

Wetlands in Jonesborough says the park is scheduled to open May 27, on Memorial Day weekend, with season passes available online.

In Sevierville, Soaky Mountain Waterpark will open on May 13. Season passes are available for $109 or renewing an existing pass is $89. You can visit the park’s website for more information.

Also on May 13, Dollywood’s Splash Country is set to open its doors for the first time. It will officially open each weekday on May 21.