HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County E-911 took to social media to remind residents when fireworks can be set off on the Fourth of July.

Below are when fireworks can be discharged across Hawkins County.

Rogersville City Limits: Permitted on July 4 until 12 a.m.

Surgoinsville City Limits: Fireworks are not permitted, a noise ordinance is in effect after 11 p.m.

Church Hill City Limits: Fireworks are permitted until July 5 except between 11 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Mt. Carmel City Limits: Fireworks can be discharged on July 4 until 12 a.m.

Other areas in Hawkins County: Fireworks can be discharged on July 4 until 12:30 a.m.

Hawkins County E-911 asks residents to not call 911 to report fireworks unless there are injuries, property damage or a fire. For non-emergencies, call 423-272-7121.