HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County E-911 took to social media to remind residents when fireworks can be set off on the Fourth of July.
Below are when fireworks can be discharged across Hawkins County.
- Rogersville City Limits: Permitted on July 4 until 12 a.m.
- Surgoinsville City Limits: Fireworks are not permitted, a noise ordinance is in effect after 11 p.m.
- Church Hill City Limits: Fireworks are permitted until July 5 except between 11 p.m. – 8 a.m.
- Mt. Carmel City Limits: Fireworks can be discharged on July 4 until 12 a.m.
- Other areas in Hawkins County: Fireworks can be discharged on July 4 until 12:30 a.m.
Hawkins County E-911 asks residents to not call 911 to report fireworks unless there are injuries, property damage or a fire. For non-emergencies, call 423-272-7121.