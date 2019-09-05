What’s next for Tri-Cities Crossing?

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Since 2013, it’s been said the land at the intersection of Interstate 26 and Interstate 81 would become something more. Plans and discussion about an auto mall and possibly even a major retail development have been in the works for years.

So why is the Tri-Cities Crossing site still nearly vacant?

Over the years, News Channel 11 has reached out to the site’s developer, Stewart Taylor, asking for an update. Taylor recently spoke to us over the phone, giving new details on the future of Tri-Cities Crossing.

In the video above we bring you an update on the progress and current status of this development.

In a second video (coming September 6th on WJHL.com) we asked national retail development experts to weigh in on the likelihood of Tri-Cities Crossing still coming to fruition after all this time.

We also learned more about the future of retail in the Tri-Cities. Will we ever see big names like Costco and IKEA break ground in the region? And what might be holding some major retailers back from coming to the area?

You can view our previous coverage of Tri-Cities Crossing over the years below: