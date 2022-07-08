BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — As the Bristol Casino officially opens for the first time, the employment impacts are becoming more and more clear.

Dozens of front-of-house staff show just how many hands have been tapped for the new facility, not to mention the back-of-house team members that keep the food and drinks flowing for hungry customers.

One team member, Danny Jimenez, spoke with News Channel 11 about his time with Hard Rock and associated properties.

“First and foremost, I was in hospitality all my life,” Jimenez, vice president of food and drink for the location, said. “And when you think of Hard Rock, you think of the next-level hospitality service they offer and the growth potential.”

Jimenez first joined the team as a south Floridian at the lower rungs of the company but has since moved to Virginia to participate in the Bristol Casino’s launch.

“I was just a beverage supervisor when I first started and knew minimal about what service was supposed to look like,” Jimenez said, “And Hard Rock really changed things and instilled that in me.”

His start looked quite different from today’s training, but Jimenez said he was happy to see just how hands-on the onboarding process has become.

Part of Bristol Casino’s opening was the training of several brand-new dealers for the floor’s many table games, and Jimenez has high hopes for the class of ’22.

“It was very much a change of lifestyle,” Jimenez said. “You really have to live it. You have to want to do well, and have that Hard Rock mentality.”

For those that join the team, Jimenez said the new job can become a truly global opportunity. With Seminole Gaming locations all across the world, Jimenez said skills learned in the home of country music can be used nearly anywhere.

“There’s such a great foundation, such a great support system,” Jimenez said. “I think this model is going to be great for multiple communities, and it’s going to just energize the foot traffic.”

On-the-job experience makes up a massive part of the team’s training, but as employees progress in their careers, Jimenez said education can become key. With Hard Rock’s tuition reimbursement program, however, team members could gain the skills to take their work to the next level.

“There’s so much growth potential,” Jimenez said. “You’re really only limited by your imagination.”

Looking ahead, Jimenez said he’s excited to see the further hires after the opening shows the community just what Hard Rock has to offer.

“The community’s been great; everyone has been so engaged,” Jimenez said. “They see all the growth potential; they see all the great things we’re doing, and they can see their life inside Hard Rock.”

If that sounds like a match, applicants can find open positions on the company’s website.