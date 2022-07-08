(WJHL) — The weekend is right around the corner, so News Channel 11 compiled a list of regional events throughout the Tri-Cities. From baseball games and live music to block parties and festivals, there is something everyone can enjoy with family and friends.

Saturday, July 9

What: Mountain City Sunflower Festival

When: 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Where: Main Street of Mountain City

More: Activities include Little Miss/Mr. Sunflower pageant from 8-9 a.m., the annual Deputy Allen Lipford Memorial Car/Truck/Bike Show (registration 9-11 a.m. and event from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.), live entertainment, free inflatables and fun zone, carnival games, face painting, over 250 vendors from boutiques and artists, over 40 food and drink vendors and more.

What: LibCon IV: A Pirate’s Life 4 Me

When: 10 a.m. through 3 p.m.

Where: Johnson City Public Library at 100 Millard St.

More: Free, family-friendly convention featuring panels, games, trivia, food trucks, vendors, an art contest and cosplay contest. The event is the library’s version of Comic Con. For more information, click here.

What: Kingsport Volunteer River Clean-Up

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Meeting at Memorial Garden Park on Fort Henry Drive

More: Kingsport Public Library aims to clean up Madd Branch. All ages are invited. For more information, click here.

What: Gray Block Party

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Appalachian Fairgrounds

More: A free event for the entire family. Activities include wrestling, arcade games, desserts, live music, a kid zone, face painting and more. The event will go on rain or shine.

What: Johnson City Doughboys vs. Bluefield Ridge Runners

When: 7 p.m.

Where: TVA Credit Union Ballpark

Pop and Punk Rock on the Broken Ski Dock

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Sportsmans Marina

What: American Dropouts

When: 10 p.m.

Where: Capone’s in Johnson City

Sunday, July 10

What: CJ’s Summer Heat

When: 1-6 p.m.

Where: CJ’s Sports Bar at 516 Morelock St. beside Kingsport Speedway

More: Live music, inflatables, beer chug for those 21+, pie-eating contest for all ages, dunk tank, girl and boy bike giveaway, Adoption Day with the Hawkins County Animal Shelter, dancing and more. For more information, call 423-390-1361.

What: Abingdon Vintage Baseball

When: 3-5 p.m.

Where: Fairview Homestead Museum

More: Abingdon Blues vs. Wytheville Statesmen. For more information, click here.

What: Music in the Park – The Dimestore Cowboys

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Veterans Park in Johnson City

What: Brews and Tunes

When: 4 p.m.

Where: International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough

What: Johnson City Doughboys vs. Bluefield Ridge Runners

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: TVA Credit Union Ballpark