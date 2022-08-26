(WJHL) — The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a hot weekend as we start to wrap up August in the Tri-Cities.

News Channel 11 has compiled a list of activities around the region this weekend.

Saturday, Aug. 27

What: Appalachian Fair

Where: 100 Lakeview St., Gray

When: 10 a.m. through 10 p.m.

What: TriPride Parade and Festival

Where: The parade will go down State Street, with the festival at Cumberland Square Park

When: 11 a.m. through 7 p.m.

More: Click here

What: Crumley House Polynesian Beach Party

Where: Bristol Motor Speedway’s South Building

When: 6 p.m.

More: Click here

What: Blountville Heritage Festival

Where: 3397 TN-126

When: 1-8 p.m.

More: Live music, crafts, food and more.

What: Cherokee Heritage Day

Where: Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park located at 1651 W. Elk Ave., Elizabethton

When: 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

More: Adults – $8. Children – $3. 6 and under – free. Click here for more information.

Sunday, Aug. 28

What: Corey Snowden Live at Riverside

Where: Riverside Taphouse in Elizabethton

When: 5 p.m.

More: Click here.