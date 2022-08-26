(WJHL) — The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a hot weekend as we start to wrap up August in the Tri-Cities.
News Channel 11 has compiled a list of activities around the region this weekend.
Saturday, Aug. 27
What: Appalachian Fair
Where: 100 Lakeview St., Gray
When: 10 a.m. through 10 p.m.
What: TriPride Parade and Festival
Where: The parade will go down State Street, with the festival at Cumberland Square Park
When: 11 a.m. through 7 p.m.
More: Click here
What: Crumley House Polynesian Beach Party
Where: Bristol Motor Speedway’s South Building
When: 6 p.m.
More: Click here
What: Blountville Heritage Festival
Where: 3397 TN-126
When: 1-8 p.m.
More: Live music, crafts, food and more.
What: Cherokee Heritage Day
Where: Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park located at 1651 W. Elk Ave., Elizabethton
When: 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.
More: Adults – $8. Children – $3. 6 and under – free. Click here for more information.
Sunday, Aug. 28
What: Corey Snowden Live at Riverside
Where: Riverside Taphouse in Elizabethton
When: 5 p.m.
More: Click here.