What were those strange lights in the sky? SpaceX satellites, most likely

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Many people around the Tri-Cities region noticed strange lights in the sky Friday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., News Channel 11 received several photos showing a string of lights stretching across the sky.

(Photo: Josh Whitamore)

(Photo: Jennifer Way/Sarah Suiter)

(Photo: Jennifer Way/Sarah Suiter)

(Photo: Scott Leonard)

(Photo: Scott Leonard)

(Photo: Scott Leonard)

So what were these lights? Storm Team 11 meteorologist Tyler Allender says they were most likely SpaceX Starlink satellites.

SpaceX did launch a rocket Thursday evening that deployed 48 Starlink satellites into orbit.

Deployment of 48 Starlink satellites confirmed — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 3, 2021

Starlink satellites provide broadband internet access. In fact, SpaceX has partnered with Wise County to bring space-based broadband to school children who may live in locations with little to no internet access.

