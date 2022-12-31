JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — 2022 was an eventful year for the Tri-Cities. From weather to crime, leadership changes and lawsuits, there were plenty of top stories.

JANUARY

The year started with snowfall across the region.

A steam line failure at Eastman Chemical company injured five people and scattered debris on homes and cars near the facility.

A man accused of shooting and injuring a Sullivan County Deputy was found unresponsive in his jail cell.

FEBRUARY

Three Sullivan County inmates, including a murder suspect, escaped from jail through an HVAC unit. Two of the three died following a multi-county pursuit in North Carolina. The other was found and extradited back to Tennessee.

Inmates also escaped a work detail in Johnson City.

A more than 100-acre wildfire forced people in Hawkins County to evacuate from their homes.

Local coaching legend Charlie Bayless died.

MARCH

Summer Wells’ grandmother spoke out for the first time months after her disappearance.

Officials in Sullivan County broke ground on the jail expansion project.

Milligan University was struck with grief after 20-year-old cross-country runner Eli Cramer was struck and killed by a drunk driver in York County, Virginia. Two other teammates were also hit and injured.

APRIL

16-year-old Jordan Michael Allen was charged with killing his 7-year-old brother and grandmother with a hammer in Greene County.

A Kentucky nurse fired by Ballad Health for drug diversion was extradited back to the region for charges.

A TBI Special Agent revealed that Megan Boswell told police a week and three days before her daughter Evelyn Boswell’s remains were found that she was aware the child was dead.

MAY

Johnson City saw a cluster of shootings.

Mike Fraley beat incumbent Dexter Lunceford in the Republican primary for Carter County sheriff.

The Boone Dam Recreation area reopened after seven years of repairs to the dam.

JUNE

The City of Johnson City and Police Chief Karl Turner became defendants in a federal lawsuit claiming Turner essentially fired a federal prosecutor after she pressed the department to investigate a string of suspected rapes tied to a downtown business owner.

The AMBER Alert for Summer Wells hit the one-year mark.

A Washington County, Tennessee deputy resigned after getting a DUI.

A man shot himself at the Justice Center in Jonesborough after killing a woman in Greeneville.

JULY

The temporary Bristol Casino opened at the former Bristol Mall.

Communities in Buchanan County were destroyed by floods.

A power outage at Eastman Chemical Company sent a purple vapor into the air, releasing iodine and methyl iodide.

The Carter County jail failed inspection due to being 51 employees short.

AUGUST

More than 40 people died as a result of flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter stepped down women’s basketball coach Simon Harris was fired, sparking an NCAA and Title IX investigation.

Remains later identified as those of Shannon Isaacs were found in a burned car in Carter County. Her husband, Brandon Carrier, is charged with her murder.

SEPTEMBER

A forensic pathologist testified that Evelyn Boswell died of asphyxiation.

A home in Bristol, Virginia exploded.

A sex offender carjacked a woman’s car with her baby inside and raped her in Johnson City.

OCTOBER

Tragedy struck the annual Musket Bowl between Daniel Boone and David Crockett high schools when a skydiver who was part of the pre-game festivities crashed and died.

The Tennessee Volunteers beat Alabama for the first time in 2006.

Human remains were found by a fisherman at South Holston Lake.

NOVEMBER

A Blountville teen was stabbed to death by his own knife.

The ETSU softball coach was fired following allegations of player mistreatment.

Daniel Boone High School football players were disciplined after alleged harassment.

DECEMBER

A former Virginia State Police Trooper and Washington County, Virginia deputy traveled across the country and killed a family after ‘catfishing’ their teenage daughter. He died by suicide after a shootout with police in California.

A Sullivan Heights Middle School teacher was arrested for falsely reporting a stabbing that sent the school into lockdown for several hours.

Megan Boswell’s trial date was moved to 2025 after being appointed a new attorney in October.

A Christmas arctic blast froze water pipes through the Tri-Cities, causing lines to burst and leaving thousands without water and sending Washington County into a local state of emergency.