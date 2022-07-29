(WJHL) — The weekend is upon us once again!

News Channel 11 compiled a list of different events in the Tri-Cities region. It is fair to remind readers, however, that Storm Team 11 forecasts a stormy, rainy next two days.

Saturday, July 30

What: Greene County Fair

When: 4-11 p.m.

Where: 123 Fairgrounds Circle, Greeneville

More: Open Saler show at 10 a.m. at the Southland Equipment Show Barn. Open Limousin begins at 1 p.m, followed by the Open Simmental show at 3 p.m. For more information, click here.

What: Johnson City Radio Controllers class: Learn to Fly

When: 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Where: Tri-Cities Model Airport at 120 Lancaster Road off Eastern Star Road

More: The public has the opportunity to become familiar with remote-controlled flying. Anyone who donates $5 will receive a flying session.

What: Sorcerer’s Sprint

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Main Street in Jonesborough

More: Celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday with a 1-mile race while sporting your house gear.

What: Jonesborough Farmers Market

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Downtown Jonesborough

What: Kingsport Axmen vs. Greeneville Flyboys

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Hunter Wright Stadium

What: Johnson City Doughboys vs. Elizabethton River Riders

When: 7 p.m.

Where: TVA Credit Union Ballpark

Sunday, July 31

What: Brews and Tunes

When: 4 p.m.

Where: International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough

What: Yoga in the Park

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Storytelling Park in Downtown Jonesborough

What: Johnson City Doughboys vs. Elizabethton River Riders

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: TVA Credit Union Ballpark

What: NASCAR Watch Party: INDY

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. in Bristol, Virginia