(WJHL) — The weekend is upon us once again!
News Channel 11 compiled a list of different events in the Tri-Cities region. It is fair to remind readers, however, that Storm Team 11 forecasts a stormy, rainy next two days.
Saturday, July 30
What: Greene County Fair
When: 4-11 p.m.
Where: 123 Fairgrounds Circle, Greeneville
More: Open Saler show at 10 a.m. at the Southland Equipment Show Barn. Open Limousin begins at 1 p.m, followed by the Open Simmental show at 3 p.m. For more information, click here.
What: Johnson City Radio Controllers class: Learn to Fly
When: 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Where: Tri-Cities Model Airport at 120 Lancaster Road off Eastern Star Road
More: The public has the opportunity to become familiar with remote-controlled flying. Anyone who donates $5 will receive a flying session.
What: Sorcerer’s Sprint
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Main Street in Jonesborough
More: Celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday with a 1-mile race while sporting your house gear.
What: Jonesborough Farmers Market
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Downtown Jonesborough
What: Kingsport Axmen vs. Greeneville Flyboys
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Hunter Wright Stadium
What: Johnson City Doughboys vs. Elizabethton River Riders
When: 7 p.m.
Where: TVA Credit Union Ballpark
Sunday, July 31
What: Brews and Tunes
When: 4 p.m.
Where: International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough
What: Yoga in the Park
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Storytelling Park in Downtown Jonesborough
What: Johnson City Doughboys vs. Elizabethton River Riders
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: TVA Credit Union Ballpark
What: NASCAR Watch Party: INDY
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. in Bristol, Virginia