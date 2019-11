What stores are open? 2019 Black Friday shopping guide

(WJHL)- We’ve compiled a list of stores that will be open on Black Friday! Find our list below!

Best Buy

According to Best Buy’s website, “Store hour details: Most stores open Thursday at 5 p.m., close at 1 a.m. Friday, and reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday. Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores are closed on Thursday. ”

Kohl’s

Thanksgiving Hours: Opens 5 p.m.

Black Friday Hours: Staying open from Thanksgiving. Doorbusters until 1 p.m.

Online Sale Hours: 12:01 a.m. Nov. 28

Mall at Johnson City

Thursday (Thanksgiving) Nov 28 6:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m. Friday (Black Friday) Nov 29 6:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.

JCPenney

Mall at Johnson City:

Thu : 2 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Fri : 12 a.m. -.10 p.m.

Kingsport Town Center:

Thu : 2 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Fri : 12 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Target

Johnson City:

Thu: 5:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. Fri: 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Kingsport:

Thu: 5:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. Fri: 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Bristol, Va.:

Thu: 5:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. Fri: 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Walmart

Strores open Thanksgiving Day at 6 p.m. and online deals start Wednesday 11/27 at 10 p.m. EST.

Belk

Johnson City: Thursday 4 p.m. – 1 a.m. Friday 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Kingsport: Thursday 4 p.m. – 1 a.m. Friday 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Bristol, Tenn.: Thursday 4 p.m. – 1 a.m. Friday 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Greeneville: Thursday 4 p.m. – 1 a.m. Friday 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Five Below

Johnson City:

Thursday 6:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. Friday 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Kingsport:

Thursday 6:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. Friday 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Greeneville:

Thursday 6:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. Friday 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Johnson City:

Thu Nov 28 5:00 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Fri Nov 29 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Bristol, Tenn.

Thu Nov 28 5:00 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Fri Nov 29 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

TJMAXX

Johnson CIty: Thanksgiving Day: CLOSED, Fri-Sat: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Kingsport: Thanksgiving Day: CLOSED, Fri-Sat: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Bristol, Va.: Thanksgiving Day: CLOSED, Fri-Sat: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Ross Dress for Less

Johnson City: Thu 11/28 06:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. Fri 11/29 07:00 a.m. -11:30 p.m.

Kingsport: Thu 11/28 06:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. Fri 11/29 07:00 a.m. -11:30 p.m.

Bristol, Va.: Thu 11/28 06:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. Fri 11/29 07:00 a.m. -11:30 p.m.

Greeneville: Thu 11/28 06:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. Fri 11/29 07:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Asheville Outlets

Thanksgiving Day evening Asheville Outlets will be open from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.; Asheville Outlets will be open 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Black Friday, November 29, 2019.