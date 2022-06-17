TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — From music festivals to free fishing, there is a variety of events occurring this weekend to match anyone’s interest.

News Channel 11 compiled a list of different weekend events so you can plan how you’ll spend yours with family and friends.

Rhododendron Festival

Where: Roan Mountain State Park located at 527 TN-143

When: June 18-19 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

More: The 75th event will feature vendors, food and the world’s largest natural rhododendron gardens atop Roan Mountain. Click here for more information.

VA-KY Fair and Horse Show

Where: Wise County, Virginia Fairgrounds located at 10101 Fairground Road, Wise

When: June 14-18 at 5 p.m.

More: On Saturday, June 18, the event will feature a horse show, beer garden, live music and karaoke. $10 for those 18 years and older, $5 for those 5-17 years and 4 years and under free.

High Knob Music Festival

Where: High Knob Recreation Area in Norton, Virginia

When: Saturday, June 18 beginning at 11 a.m.

More: Rolling Thunder to do opening ceremonies. Music includes Kudzu Killers, Cash Crop, Soulmanders and Ron Addison and the Tom Cats. $5 per vehicle for day use area fee.

Bass Pro Free Fishing

Where: Any Bass Pro location

When: June 18-19 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

More: Click here for more information.

Taste of Tennessee

Where: Downtown Jonesborough

When: Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

More: The festival will host an array of vendors. Learn more here.

Proud to be an American: Riding the Wave of Patriotism

Where: Elizabethton’s Kiwanis Park located near the intersection of G Street and Carter Boulevard

When: Saturday, June 18 from 4-5 p.m.

More: An open-air music festival celebration. Families and friends encouraged to bring a picnic

Jonesborough’s Brews & Tunes

Where: Main Street in Jonesborough

When: Sunday, June 19

More: Live music and local brews