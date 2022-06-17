TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — From music festivals to free fishing, there is a variety of events occurring this weekend to match anyone’s interest.
News Channel 11 compiled a list of different weekend events so you can plan how you’ll spend yours with family and friends.
Rhododendron Festival
Where: Roan Mountain State Park located at 527 TN-143
When: June 18-19 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
More: The 75th event will feature vendors, food and the world’s largest natural rhododendron gardens atop Roan Mountain. Click here for more information.
VA-KY Fair and Horse Show
Where: Wise County, Virginia Fairgrounds located at 10101 Fairground Road, Wise
When: June 14-18 at 5 p.m.
More: On Saturday, June 18, the event will feature a horse show, beer garden, live music and karaoke. $10 for those 18 years and older, $5 for those 5-17 years and 4 years and under free.
High Knob Music Festival
Where: High Knob Recreation Area in Norton, Virginia
When: Saturday, June 18 beginning at 11 a.m.
More: Rolling Thunder to do opening ceremonies. Music includes Kudzu Killers, Cash Crop, Soulmanders and Ron Addison and the Tom Cats. $5 per vehicle for day use area fee.
Bass Pro Free Fishing
Where: Any Bass Pro location
When: June 18-19 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
More: Click here for more information.
Taste of Tennessee
Where: Downtown Jonesborough
When: Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
More: The festival will host an array of vendors. Learn more here.
Proud to be an American: Riding the Wave of Patriotism
Where: Elizabethton’s Kiwanis Park located near the intersection of G Street and Carter Boulevard
When: Saturday, June 18 from 4-5 p.m.
More: An open-air music festival celebration. Families and friends encouraged to bring a picnic
Jonesborough’s Brews & Tunes
Where: Main Street in Jonesborough
When: Sunday, June 19
More: Live music and local brews