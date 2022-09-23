(WJHL) — The cooler seasons have arrived, and Storm Team 11 forecasts a mild weekend with showers possible on Sunday.

News Channel 11 compiled a list of events throughout the Tri-Cities region from Sept. 24-25

Saturday, Sept. 24

50th Fall Folk Arts Festival

What: A celebration of pioneer arts and crafts and the harvest season

When: Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Ballad Camp Firefly

What: A camp for grieving children, teens

When: Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Where: Warrior’s Path State Park

More: A free, one-day event featuring group sessions, giving campers and families the opportunity to explore their feelings with several different tools.

Bristol PepperFest ’22

What: Live music, extreme hot pepper eating contest, cornhole tournament, hot wing eating contest and free admission

When: Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Where: Downtown Bristol, Tennessee

More: For further information, click here.

Hazzard Fest

What: The world’s premier Dukes of Hazzard Festival featuring meet and greets, comedy, concerts, wrestling, cars and more.

When: Sept. 23-24

Where: Greene County fairgrounds located at 123 Fairgrounds Circle in Greeneville

Hoppy Possum Festival

What: Craft beer, live music, food trucks

When: Saturday, Sept. 24 from 2-7 p.m. VIP tickets get in an hour early.

Where: TVA Credit Union Ballpark located at 111 Legion St. in Johnson City

More: For further information, click here.

Kingsport Downtown Fall Festival

What: Local makers, food trucks, plants

When: from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Kingsport

Wheels on the Hill

What: Happy Valley High School car show fundraiser

When: Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m.

Where: Happy Valley High School track

More: Cars judged by class

Sunday, Sept. 25

50th Fall Folk Arts Festival

What: A celebration of pioneer arts and crafts and the harvest season

When: Sept. 25 from 12-5 p.m.

More: $5 admission for those 12 and over; those under 12 are free.

2022 Bluegrass Bluegrass Half Marathon & Relay

What: A 13.1-mile route half marathon that celebrates a musical heritage whose roots run deep in the Appalachian hills of Tennessee.

When: Sept. 25 at 7:30 a.m.

More: For more information, click here.