(WJHL) — The cooler seasons have arrived, and Storm Team 11 forecasts a mild weekend with showers possible on Sunday.
News Channel 11 compiled a list of events throughout the Tri-Cities region from Sept. 24-25
Saturday, Sept. 24
50th Fall Folk Arts Festival
What: A celebration of pioneer arts and crafts and the harvest season
When: Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.
Ballad Camp Firefly
What: A camp for grieving children, teens
When: Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.
Where: Warrior’s Path State Park
More: A free, one-day event featuring group sessions, giving campers and families the opportunity to explore their feelings with several different tools.
Bristol PepperFest ’22
What: Live music, extreme hot pepper eating contest, cornhole tournament, hot wing eating contest and free admission
When: Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m.
Where: Downtown Bristol, Tennessee
More: For further information, click here.
Hazzard Fest
What: The world’s premier Dukes of Hazzard Festival featuring meet and greets, comedy, concerts, wrestling, cars and more.
When: Sept. 23-24
Where: Greene County fairgrounds located at 123 Fairgrounds Circle in Greeneville
Hoppy Possum Festival
What: Craft beer, live music, food trucks
When: Saturday, Sept. 24 from 2-7 p.m. VIP tickets get in an hour early.
Where: TVA Credit Union Ballpark located at 111 Legion St. in Johnson City
More: For further information, click here.
Kingsport Downtown Fall Festival
What: Local makers, food trucks, plants
When: from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.
Where: Downtown Kingsport
Wheels on the Hill
What: Happy Valley High School car show fundraiser
When: Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m.
Where: Happy Valley High School track
More: Cars judged by class
Sunday, Sept. 25
50th Fall Folk Arts Festival
What: A celebration of pioneer arts and crafts and the harvest season
When: Sept. 25 from 12-5 p.m.
More: $5 admission for those 12 and over; those under 12 are free.
2022 Bluegrass Bluegrass Half Marathon & Relay
What: A 13.1-mile route half marathon that celebrates a musical heritage whose roots run deep in the Appalachian hills of Tennessee.
When: Sept. 25 at 7:30 a.m.
More: For more information, click here.