(WJHL) — June 25-26 marks another summertime weekend in the Tri-Cities, and Storm Team 11 predicts a sunny and hot start to both Saturday and Sunday with afternoon showers and storms possible.

Saturday, June 25

Carter Railroad Museum Heritage Day

Where: George L. Carter Railroad Museum on EastTennessee State University’s campus

Info: Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, includes layouts of model railroads, child’s activity room and ongoing programs.

Touch a Truck by VDOT of Bristol

Where: Highlands Fellowship Church in Bristol ( 134 Commerce Court)

Info: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. emergency service organizations will talk to the public about safety and current state motor laws

Drum Circle Jam Session hosted by the Appalachian Highlands Celts

Where: Tipton-Haynes Historic Site in Johnson City

Info: Vendors, live Celt music, find out your own Celtic heritage starting at 11 a.m.

Tennesse Ridge Runner Motorcycle Rally

Where: Holiday Inn on West Springbrook Drive in Johnson City

Info: Guided benefit ride at 10 a.m.

Nolichucky Craft Festival

Where: Appalachian Fair at 100 Lakeview St. in Gray

Info: Vendors, boutiques, jewelry, leather work and more

Pride Rainbow Festival

Where: Pavilion at Founders Park in Johnson City

Info: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a $1 entry fee

Nerf Wars by the City of Bristol TN

Where: Steele Creek Park

Info: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free event for children and adults

Final Hard Rock Hiring Event

Where: Bristol Mall site of the casino at 500 Gate City Highway

Info: Final hiring event to join the Hard Rock Casino staff

9th Annual Tetrick Flag Retirement Ceremony

Where: Tetrick Funeral Services at 3001 Peoples St. in Johnson City

Info: Boy Scout Troop #240 will properly retire a flag according to the flag code

High on a Hillside

Where: TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City

Info: One-day music festival

Celebration of Life Cookout sponsored by the Celebrate Life YaUn’ Mission

Where: Carver Recreation Center in Johnson City

Info: A celebration for those less fortunate in the community at 5 p.m.

Rock the Rally

Where: Rivers Edge

Info: 5:30-9 p.m. music, food, worship and more

Sunday, June 26

Theatre Bristol’s “The Sound of Music”

Where: Paramount Center for the Arts

Info: 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. — $12 to $16 theatrebristol.org

Kingsport Axmen vs. Bristol State Liners

Where: Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport

Info: 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Brews & Tunes

Where: International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough

Info: 4-7 p.m. storytellingcenter.net