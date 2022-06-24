(WJHL) — June 25-26 marks another summertime weekend in the Tri-Cities, and Storm Team 11 predicts a sunny and hot start to both Saturday and Sunday with afternoon showers and storms possible.
Saturday, June 25
Carter Railroad Museum Heritage Day
Where: George L. Carter Railroad Museum on EastTennessee State University’s campus
Info: Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, includes layouts of model railroads, child’s activity room and ongoing programs.
Touch a Truck by VDOT of Bristol
Where: Highlands Fellowship Church in Bristol ( 134 Commerce Court)
Info: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. emergency service organizations will talk to the public about safety and current state motor laws
Drum Circle Jam Session hosted by the Appalachian Highlands Celts
Where: Tipton-Haynes Historic Site in Johnson City
Info: Vendors, live Celt music, find out your own Celtic heritage starting at 11 a.m.
Tennesse Ridge Runner Motorcycle Rally
Where: Holiday Inn on West Springbrook Drive in Johnson City
Info: Guided benefit ride at 10 a.m.
Nolichucky Craft Festival
Where: Appalachian Fair at 100 Lakeview St. in Gray
Info: Vendors, boutiques, jewelry, leather work and more
Pride Rainbow Festival
Where: Pavilion at Founders Park in Johnson City
Info: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a $1 entry fee
Nerf Wars by the City of Bristol TN
Where: Steele Creek Park
Info: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free event for children and adults
Final Hard Rock Hiring Event
Where: Bristol Mall site of the casino at 500 Gate City Highway
Info: Final hiring event to join the Hard Rock Casino staff
9th Annual Tetrick Flag Retirement Ceremony
Where: Tetrick Funeral Services at 3001 Peoples St. in Johnson City
Info: Boy Scout Troop #240 will properly retire a flag according to the flag code
High on a Hillside
Where: TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City
Info: One-day music festival
Celebration of Life Cookout sponsored by the Celebrate Life YaUn’ Mission
Where: Carver Recreation Center in Johnson City
Info: A celebration for those less fortunate in the community at 5 p.m.
Rock the Rally
Where: Rivers Edge
Info: 5:30-9 p.m. music, food, worship and more
Sunday, June 26
Theatre Bristol’s “The Sound of Music”
Where: Paramount Center for the Arts
Info: 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. — $12 to $16 theatrebristol.org
Kingsport Axmen vs. Bristol State Liners
Where: Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport
Info: 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
Brews & Tunes
Where: International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough
Info: 4-7 p.m. storytellingcenter.net