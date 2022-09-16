JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Storm Team 11 forecasts a warm, sunny weekend ahead, so News Channel 11 compiled a list of events and happenings throughout the weekend.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Washington County, Virginia Fair

When: 4-10 p.m.

Where: Washington County, Virginia fairgrounds

More: Click here

Ride for Wreaths

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 703 W. Main St. in Johnson City

More: Registration at 10 a.m. is $20 per rider and $5 per passenger. Ceremony at 11 a.m. Riding to the Impact Community Center in Bluff City. $10 admission. Under 12 is free. Lunch, music, raffles, food trucks, games and rides.

J.D. Nickles Donor Awareness Memorial Ride

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Crossroads Christian Church in Gray

More: Nickles was an Air Force veteran and father to two young daughters. He died in a 2019 accident in Johnson City. He was an organ donor and saved three lives by donating his liver and both his kidneys. The ride hopes to honor his legacy and raise awareness about the importance of organ donations.

Workshop on LGBTQIA+ Inclusion

When: 10:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m.

Where: First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethton located at 119 W. F St.

More: Open to any individual or group interested. Aims to help others “better understand and be more welcoming of LGBTQIA+ people,” a release states. Workshop will be led by Rev. Brian Ellison.

Kevin Harvick at Food City

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Blountville Food City at 1921 Highway 394

More: The No. 4 Ford Mustang racecar driver for Stewart-Haas Racing will make a special attendance. Autographs for anyone with a wristband, which are given on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 150 people.

Hampton VFD Night Fishing Bass Tournament

When: Saturday, Sept. 17. Registration 5-7 p.m. Fish from 7 p.m. through 2 a.m. 2 a.m. will be fish weigh-in

Where: Watauga, TN at Rat Branch Boat Ramp

More: $50 cash entry fee to be paid at boat sign-in

Wiffle Ball Tournament

When: 10 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Where: 338 Hales Chapel Road, Gray, TN

More: Call 254-495-4901

Sunday, Sept. 18

Wiffle Ball Tournament

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: 338 Hales Chapel Road, Gray, TN

More: Call 254-495-4901

Jonesborough Brews & Tunes

When: 4-7 p.m.

Where: International Storytelling Center at 100 W. Main St.