JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Storm Team 11 forecasts a warm, sunny weekend ahead, so News Channel 11 compiled a list of events and happenings throughout the weekend.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Washington County, Virginia Fair
When: 4-10 p.m.
Where: Washington County, Virginia fairgrounds
More: Click here
Ride for Wreaths
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 703 W. Main St. in Johnson City
More: Registration at 10 a.m. is $20 per rider and $5 per passenger. Ceremony at 11 a.m. Riding to the Impact Community Center in Bluff City. $10 admission. Under 12 is free. Lunch, music, raffles, food trucks, games and rides.
J.D. Nickles Donor Awareness Memorial Ride
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Crossroads Christian Church in Gray
More: Nickles was an Air Force veteran and father to two young daughters. He died in a 2019 accident in Johnson City. He was an organ donor and saved three lives by donating his liver and both his kidneys. The ride hopes to honor his legacy and raise awareness about the importance of organ donations.
Workshop on LGBTQIA+ Inclusion
When: 10:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m.
Where: First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethton located at 119 W. F St.
More: Open to any individual or group interested. Aims to help others “better understand and be more welcoming of LGBTQIA+ people,” a release states. Workshop will be led by Rev. Brian Ellison.
Kevin Harvick at Food City
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Blountville Food City at 1921 Highway 394
More: The No. 4 Ford Mustang racecar driver for Stewart-Haas Racing will make a special attendance. Autographs for anyone with a wristband, which are given on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 150 people.
Hampton VFD Night Fishing Bass Tournament
When: Saturday, Sept. 17. Registration 5-7 p.m. Fish from 7 p.m. through 2 a.m. 2 a.m. will be fish weigh-in
Where: Watauga, TN at Rat Branch Boat Ramp
More: $50 cash entry fee to be paid at boat sign-in
Wiffle Ball Tournament
When: 10 a.m. through 7 p.m.
Where: 338 Hales Chapel Road, Gray, TN
More: Call 254-495-4901
Sunday, Sept. 18
Wiffle Ball Tournament
When: 2-6 p.m.
Where: 338 Hales Chapel Road, Gray, TN
More: Call 254-495-4901
Jonesborough Brews & Tunes
When: 4-7 p.m.
Where: International Storytelling Center at 100 W. Main St.