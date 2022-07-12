KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fun Fest is set to kick off from July 15-23. Before the festivities, however, there are multiple events planned that lead up to the event.
News Channel 11 compiled a list of every Fun Fest-related activity starting on July 11.
Pre-Fun Fest
Trash Barrel Paint-In
When: July 12 from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m.
Where: Allandale Mansion on Bellingham Drive
What: Draws hundreds each year. People bring paint and supplies to create designs on barrels used to collect trash during Fun Fest. Each barrel reservation is $5, and judging will begin at 11:30 a.m. The event will be on July 13 in case of rain.
Capture the Flag
When: July 13 from 6-8 p.m.
Where: Lynn View Community Center at 257 Walker St. in Kingsport
What: Bring the whole family to join in on the fun. The event will offer free hotdogs and drinks provided by Grace Fellowship Church while supplied last.
Keep Kingsport Beautiful Trustbusters
When: July 15-23
Where: Busking Around the World, Rhythm in Riverview, The Taste and concerts
What: Sign up to pick up litter for free by registering at the Fun Fest Store.
Rediscover Kingsport Scavenger Hunt
When: July 15-19
Where: Downtown Kingsport
What: Participants will identify the locations of the images provided. Entry forms can be returned to the Kingsport Public Library, Fun Fest Office or scan the QR code to enter it online. The entries must be received by July 23 at 11:59 p.m. Those with the most correct answers will be entered into a random drawing for prizes.
Friday Lunchtime Live with ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band
When: July 15 12-1 p.m.
Where: Glen Bruce Park, Cherokee Village in Kingsport
What: Bring a chair or blanket to enjoy lunch with live music
Senior Fest
When: July 15 from 6-9 p.m.
Where: 1200 E. Center St. in Kingsport
What: This event is 80s-themed and will offer hotdogs and entertainment.
Fun Fest
Fun Fest Parade
When: July 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: 200 Clinchfield St.
What: $30 for fees. A map of the parade is available here.
Fun Fest Medallion Hunt
When: July 16-23
Where: 200 Clinchfield St.
What: One medallion will be hidden per day (for a total of eight) in public spaces — not inside a building, business, gated area or areas that require paid admission. Their locations extend to the Greater Kingsport Area, including Gray, the airport area, Hawkins County line, Sullivan County line and Sullivan Gardens area; this does not include Bays Mountain Park, The Exchange Place, Netherland Inn or any cemetery. For more information, click here.
Crazy 8s Race
When: July 16
Where: J Fred Johnson Park, Highland Park
What: 8K run starts at 8:58 p.m. Before the run, healthy lifestyle expo, Little 8s Youth Field Day and Almost Crazy 3K Run/Walk. For more information, click here.
Fia Ladies Workout
When: July 16 and July 23 from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Where: Glen Bruce Park, Cherokee Village
What: Peer-led workouts that are free and outside. Bring a mat and weights if needed.
Fishing Derby
When: July 16 from 8-10 a.m.
Where: 490 Hemlock Road (Duck Island at Warriors State Park)
What: Registration is on-site. For more information, click here.
The Chalk Walk
When: July 16 from 8 a.m. through 1 p.m.
Where: Broad Street
What: Pre-registration is required. $10 for an individual or $35 for a group of up to four people. Beautify the sidewalks of downtown Kingsport during Fun Fest.
Birding Kingsport Bird Walk
When: July 16 from 8-9 a.m.
Where: Fort Patrick Henry Dam
What: One-hour guided walk in three locations on the Kingsport Birding Trail. Meet in the parking lot area on Duck Island.
Paint Kingsport Plein Air Art Show
When: July 16-20 from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.
Where: Renaissance Arts Center
What: A painting exhibition from the Kingsport Art Guild in the main gallery.
Pickle in the Park
When: July 16 from 9 a.m. through 9 p.m.
Where: Riverview Splash Park
What: For more information, click here.
Downtown Street Fair
When: July 16 from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.
Where: Downtown City Park
What: Includes several activities such as touch-a-truck, the chalk walk and games.
ADULT ONE-PITCH SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT
When: July 16-19 from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Where: Brickyard Park
What: $100 per team. For more information, click here.
GEM & MINERAL SHOW
When: July 16 & 17 from 12-5 p.m.
Where: Bays Mountain Park
What: A variety of gems and minerals viewings.
WIFFLEBALL
When: July 16-20 from 1-6 p.m.
Where: 280 Hales Chapel Road
What: Registration is $20. The tournament is for those 15 and younger. For more information, click here.
PATRIOTIC TRIBUTE BY LAMPLIGHT THEATRE
When: July 16 & 17 from 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: 140 Broad St.
What: Hosted by LampLight Theatre with music, dance and comedy.
OUTDOOR VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
When: July 17 from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m.
Where: 2969 Sullivan Gardens Pkway.
What: Pre-registration is required, and teams will play in divisions.
LAZY DAYS OF SUMMER HANDMADE MARKET
When: July 17 from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m.
Where: Kingsport Farmers Market on Press Street
What: Will feature over 50 vendors.
SPIN, SPRINT, SPLASH KIDS TRIATHLON
When: July 17 from 1-6 p.m.
Where: 301 Louis St.
What: Mini triathlon with participants separated by age.
MISS KINGSPORT & MISS SULLIVAN COUNTY SCHOLARSHIP PAGEANT
When: July 17 from 2-6 p.m.
Where: 400 S. Wilcox Drive
What: Tickets are required. General admission is $10 and can be bought at the Fun Fest office.
HAMLETT-DOBSON FARM FEST
When: July 17 from 2-5 p.m.
Where: Exchange Place
What: Step back into the 19th century to enjoy food and other activities.
ALLANDALE FAMILY PICNIC
When: July 17 from 3-8 p.m.
Where: 444 W. Stone Drive
What: Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy food from a variety of food trucks.
GOSPEL CONCERT-MOUNTAIN VIEW UMC
When: July 17 from 5-7 p.m.
Where: 4405 Orebank Road
What: A performance from Chris Holder and Journey Home.
KIDS CENTRAL PRESENTED BY NISWONGER CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL
When: July 18 & 19 from 3-5 p.m.
Where: 301 Louis St.
What: A free event geared toward children of all ages.
FUN FEST POOL PARTY
When: July 18 from 4-8 p.m.
Where: 1820 Meadowview Pkwy.
What: Admission is $5 a person and $4 for those wearing a 2022 FunFest shirt.
PICNIC FOR THE PHYSICALLY AND MENTALLY CHALLENGED
When: July 18 from 5-6:45 p.m.
Where: 2017 Brickyard Park Drive
What: An opportunity for those experiencing physical/developmental disabilities to enjoy a picnic with caregivers followed with music and line-dancing.
RHYTHM IN RIVERVIEW FEATURING THE EXTRAORDINAIRES
When: July 18 from 5-10 p.m.
Where: VO Dobbins Sr. Complex
What: For more, click here.
HAS BEENS DANCE
When: July 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: 1550 Fort Henry Drive
What: Featuring music from the 30s, 40s and 50s. This is a free event.
PEAK’S FUN FEST DOG SHOW
When: July 18 from 6-9 p.m.
Where: 4444 W. Stone Drive
What: Pre-registration is $1 and is required. This can be done at the Fun Fest Store.
PUTT-PUTT FUN FEST TOURNAMENT
When: July 19 from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m.
Where: 346 W. Stone Drive
What: The tournaments consist of one free 18-hole game.
SUNSHINE TIE-DYE
When: July 19 from 6-7 p.m.
Where: Glen Bruce Park
What: All ages are welcome to the Kingsport Public Library event to create your own tie-dye project.
THE TASTE
When: July 20-23 from 4-9 p.m.
Where: J. Fred Johnson Stadium
What: Outside the concert stadium, there will be 15-20 restaurants/food trucks offering eats ranging from pizza, barbecue, Mexican, Chinese, seafood, ice cream and other treats.
EVENING ZIPLINE
When: July 20 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Bays Mountain Park Road behind the Farmstead Museum
What: Pre-registration is $5, and it’s $10 the day of the event.
GIANT SCREEN OUTDOOR MOVIE FEATURING “ENCANTO”
When: July 20 from 7-11 p.m.
Where: Indian Court at Highland Park
What: Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy dinner from The Taste as you enjoy this outdoor movie showing at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
SUNSET CONCERT SERIES: ZACH WILLIAMS AND OPENING ACT, SHANE & SHANE
When: July 21 from 7-9 p.m.
Where: J. Fred Johnson Stadium on Fort Henry Drive
What: Tickets, which are $15, are required.
SUNSET CONCERT SERIES: JAMEY JOHNSON AND OPENER, COLT FORD
When: July 22 from 7-9 p.m.
Where: J. Fred Johnson Stadium on Fort Henry Drive
What: Tickets, which are $20, are required
HOT AIR BALLOON RALLY
When: July 23 from 7-8:30 a.m.
Where: 1550 Fort Henry Drive
What: The sunrise sky will be filled with 15-20 hot-air balloons that take off from Legion Field
SUNSET CONCERT SERIES: EASTMAN CONCERT FEATURING LYNYRD SKYNYRD AND OPENER, DALTON DOVER
When: July 23 from 7-9 p.m.
Where: J. Fred Johnson Stadium on Fort Henry Drive
What: Tickets, which are $20, are required.
EASTMAN FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR
When: July 23 from 9:30-10 p.m.
Where: J. Fred Johnson Park
What: Fireworks will begin after the concert.
For a complete list of Fun Fest events, click here.