KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fun Fest is set to kick off from July 15-23. Before the festivities, however, there are multiple events planned that lead up to the event.

News Channel 11 compiled a list of every Fun Fest-related activity starting on July 11.

Pre-Fun Fest

Trash Barrel Paint-In

When: July 12 from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m.

Where: Allandale Mansion on Bellingham Drive

What: Draws hundreds each year. People bring paint and supplies to create designs on barrels used to collect trash during Fun Fest. Each barrel reservation is $5, and judging will begin at 11:30 a.m. The event will be on July 13 in case of rain.

Capture the Flag

When: July 13 from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Lynn View Community Center at 257 Walker St. in Kingsport

What: Bring the whole family to join in on the fun. The event will offer free hotdogs and drinks provided by Grace Fellowship Church while supplied last.

Keep Kingsport Beautiful Trustbusters

When: July 15-23

Where: Busking Around the World, Rhythm in Riverview, The Taste and concerts

What: Sign up to pick up litter for free by registering at the Fun Fest Store.

When: July 15-19

Where: Downtown Kingsport

What: Participants will identify the locations of the images provided. Entry forms can be returned to the Kingsport Public Library, Fun Fest Office or scan the QR code to enter it online. The entries must be received by July 23 at 11:59 p.m. Those with the most correct answers will be entered into a random drawing for prizes.

When: July 15 12-1 p.m.

Where: Glen Bruce Park, Cherokee Village in Kingsport

What: Bring a chair or blanket to enjoy lunch with live music

When: July 15 from 6-9 p.m.

Where: 1200 E. Center St. in Kingsport

What: This event is 80s-themed and will offer hotdogs and entertainment.

Fun Fest

When: July 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: 200 Clinchfield St.

What: $30 for fees. A map of the parade is available here.

When: July 16-23

Where: 200 Clinchfield St.

What: One medallion will be hidden per day (for a total of eight) in public spaces — not inside a building, business, gated area or areas that require paid admission. Their locations extend to the Greater Kingsport Area, including Gray, the airport area, Hawkins County line, Sullivan County line and Sullivan Gardens area; this does not include Bays Mountain Park, The Exchange Place, Netherland Inn or any cemetery. For more information, click here.

When: July 16

Where: J Fred Johnson Park, Highland Park

What: 8K run starts at 8:58 p.m. Before the run, healthy lifestyle expo, Little 8s Youth Field Day and Almost Crazy 3K Run/Walk. For more information, click here.

When: July 16 and July 23 from 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Where: Glen Bruce Park, Cherokee Village

What: Peer-led workouts that are free and outside. Bring a mat and weights if needed.

When: July 16 from 8-10 a.m.

Where: 490 Hemlock Road (Duck Island at Warriors State Park)

What: Registration is on-site. For more information, click here.

When: July 16 from 8 a.m. through 1 p.m.

Where: Broad Street

What: Pre-registration is required. $10 for an individual or $35 for a group of up to four people. Beautify the sidewalks of downtown Kingsport during Fun Fest.

When: July 16 from 8-9 a.m.

Where: Fort Patrick Henry Dam

What: One-hour guided walk in three locations on the Kingsport Birding Trail. Meet in the parking lot area on Duck Island.

When: July 16-20 from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Where: Renaissance Arts Center

What: A painting exhibition from the Kingsport Art Guild in the main gallery.

When: July 16 from 9 a.m. through 9 p.m.

Where: Riverview Splash Park

What: For more information, click here.

Downtown Street Fair

When: July 16 from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

Where: Downtown City Park

What: Includes several activities such as touch-a-truck, the chalk walk and games.

ADULT ONE-PITCH SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

When: July 16-19 from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Where: Brickyard Park

What: $100 per team. For more information, click here.

When: July 16 & 17 from 12-5 p.m.

Where: Bays Mountain Park

What: A variety of gems and minerals viewings.

When: July 16-20 from 1-6 p.m.

Where: 280 Hales Chapel Road

What: Registration is $20. The tournament is for those 15 and younger. For more information, click here.

When: July 16 & 17 from 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: 140 Broad St.

What: Hosted by LampLight Theatre with music, dance and comedy.

When: July 17 from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Where: 2969 Sullivan Gardens Pkway.

What: Pre-registration is required, and teams will play in divisions.

When: July 17 from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Where: Kingsport Farmers Market on Press Street

What: Will feature over 50 vendors.

When: July 17 from 1-6 p.m.

Where: 301 Louis St.

What: Mini triathlon with participants separated by age.

When: July 17 from 2-6 p.m.

Where: 400 S. Wilcox Drive

What: Tickets are required. General admission is $10 and can be bought at the Fun Fest office.

When: July 17 from 2-5 p.m.

Where: Exchange Place

What: Step back into the 19th century to enjoy food and other activities.

When: July 17 from 3-8 p.m.

Where: 444 W. Stone Drive

What: Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy food from a variety of food trucks.

When: July 17 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: 4405 Orebank Road

What: A performance from Chris Holder and Journey Home.

When: July 18 & 19 from 3-5 p.m.

Where: 301 Louis St.

What: A free event geared toward children of all ages.

When: July 18 from 4-8 p.m.

Where: 1820 Meadowview Pkwy.

What: Admission is $5 a person and $4 for those wearing a 2022 FunFest shirt.

When: July 18 from 5-6:45 p.m.

Where: 2017 Brickyard Park Drive

What: An opportunity for those experiencing physical/developmental disabilities to enjoy a picnic with caregivers followed with music and line-dancing.

When: July 18 from 5-10 p.m.

Where: VO Dobbins Sr. Complex

What: For more, click here.

When: July 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: 1550 Fort Henry Drive

What: Featuring music from the 30s, 40s and 50s. This is a free event.

When: July 18 from 6-9 p.m.

Where: 4444 W. Stone Drive

What: Pre-registration is $1 and is required. This can be done at the Fun Fest Store.

When: July 19 from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Where: 346 W. Stone Drive

What: The tournaments consist of one free 18-hole game.

SUNSHINE TIE-DYE

When: July 19 from 6-7 p.m.

Where: Glen Bruce Park

What: All ages are welcome to the Kingsport Public Library event to create your own tie-dye project.

When: July 20-23 from 4-9 p.m.

Where: J. Fred Johnson Stadium

What: Outside the concert stadium, there will be 15-20 restaurants/food trucks offering eats ranging from pizza, barbecue, Mexican, Chinese, seafood, ice cream and other treats.

When: July 20 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Bays Mountain Park Road behind the Farmstead Museum

What: Pre-registration is $5, and it’s $10 the day of the event.

When: July 20 from 7-11 p.m.

Where: Indian Court at Highland Park

What: Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy dinner from The Taste as you enjoy this outdoor movie showing at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

When: July 21 from 7-9 p.m.

Where: J. Fred Johnson Stadium on Fort Henry Drive

What: Tickets, which are $15, are required.

When: July 22 from 7-9 p.m.

Where: J. Fred Johnson Stadium on Fort Henry Drive

What: Tickets, which are $20, are required

When: July 23 from 7-8:30 a.m.

Where: 1550 Fort Henry Drive

What: The sunrise sky will be filled with 15-20 hot-air balloons that take off from Legion Field

When: July 23 from 7-9 p.m.

Where: J. Fred Johnson Stadium on Fort Henry Drive

What: Tickets, which are $20, are required.

When: July 23 from 9:30-10 p.m.

Where: J. Fred Johnson Park

What: Fireworks will begin after the concert.

