(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities.

As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more.

News Channel 11 compiled a list that features events and happenings the entire family can enjoy.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Abuse Alternatives Inc. Poker Run Fundraiser

What: October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This fundraiser will include a poker run across the Tri-Cities

When: Begins at 11 a.m.

Where: Starts at Michael Waltrip Brewing and then travels to Bristol Motor Speedway, Elizabethton’s VFW, TN & Shady Valley Country Store and finishes at Michael Waltrip Brewing

More: $25 registration, cash only. For more information, click here.

Rocky Mount Harvest Festival

What: A celebration of the fall season of 1791 at the original Capital of the Southwest Territory

When: Oct. 8-9

Where: Rocky Mount State Historic Site at 200 Huder Hill Road in Piney Flats

More: History tours, food trucks, live music, crafts, pumpkin painting, Pumpkin Wars

Storytelling Festival

What: 50th annual event with stories from around the world

When: Oct. 7-9

Where: Downtown Jonesborough

More: For further information, click here.

Apple Festival

What: Features over 350 food and crafter vendors, two entertainment stages, contests, games and more

When: Oct. 7-8

Where: Downtown Erwin

Blue Highway Fest

What: Bluegrass and roots festival

When: Oct. 7-8 beginning at 6 p.m.

Where: Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap, Virginia

Repticon Johnson City

What: For reptile enthusiasts

When: Oct. 8-9 from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Sunday

Where: Holiday Inn in Johnson City located at 101 W. Springbrook Drive

Fall-o-dendron Festival

What: Fall festival with food, music and crafts

When: Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Where: Roan Mountain State Park

Marion’s Annual Chili Championship

What: Chili tastings and music

When: Music starts at 3 p.m.

Where: Downtown Marion

More: Entry fee is $50 and includes live music, chili tastings

Sunday, Oct. 9

