‘What do we pay you for…?’: Woman charged with public intoxication after allegedly making lewd comment to Hawkins Co. deputy

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman is facing charges after Hawkins County authorities say she became combative with a deputy and made a lewd comment towards him.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to the department’s lobby due to a woman reportedly being disorderly.

When the deputy arrived, he reportedly found Elizabeth Gilliam smoking in the lobby.

The report says when the deputy asked why Gilliam was there, she demanded to speak with the FBI.

HCSO reports the deputy told her there were no FBI agents at the sheriff’s office and tried to tell her how to get in touch with a federal agent.

The report then says Gilliam said, “What do we pay you for, to suck a dog’s (expletive)?”

The deputy reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, but a sobriety test was not conducted due to her alleged combative behavior.

Gilliam was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

She was transported to the Hawkins County Jail for booking.

The report says a search of Gilliam’s property revealed an open bottle of vodka that was “almost completely empty.”