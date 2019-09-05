WGU Tennessee partners with Eastman Foundation for new scholarship opportunity

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) — Western Governors University has announced a new partnership with the Eastman Foundation to provide much needed scholarships for those in upper East Tennessee.

WGU Tennessee Chancellor Kimberly Estep says they’re excited about this new opportunity.

“We have a scholarship that we just launched this summer, which is actually designed for women who live in this part of the state,” Estep said. [It is] for those who have had something in their life that has made them postpone their education or have a break in their education. We know how important completing that first-degree can be.”

The scholarship is valued at up to $5,000 and interested students in the Tri-Cities will have until the end of October to apply.

Click here to learn more about this scholarship opportunity.