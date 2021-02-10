‘We’ve been tremendously blessed’: Small businesses gear up for Valentine’s Day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Small locally-owned businesses in Johnson City are gearing up for a busy Valentine’s Day this year.

Rachael Holmes, Petite Sweets Owner, said she’s already had about 200 orders for the weekend, and that’s not counting last-minute buyers.

“We’ve been tremendously blessed to be supported by this community and still being able to offer sweets,” Holmes said. “I definitely hope it stays that way.”

Holmes said as a business owner she’s had to adapt this year due to COVID-19.

“The three places that we get a lot of strawberries were California, Mexico and Florida,” Holmes said. “They’re all kind of experiencing a crop shortage.”

Holmes said the crop shortage is due to pandemic-related issues, but she couldn’t let that get in the way as her chocolate-dipped strawberries are one of her bestsellers.

“We’ve had to kind of locally source out different places instead of getting hands on one supplier like usually,” Holmes said. “Just to kind of meet the demand.”

Roddy Bird, Roddy’s Flowers Owner, said he’s also trying to meet the demand for the upcoming holiday.

“COVID has hit, a lot of other shops have closed,” Bird said. “So, a lot of people are coming here.”

Holmes said it’s important to support small businesses this Valentine’s Day season because business can be unpredictable right now.

“It’s not just me that I’m supporting, or my family and my two kids, it’s you know, my other employees I’m supporting,” Holmes said. “Who knows what the next few months could bring.”