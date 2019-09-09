LIVE NOW /
WETS-FM raising money for new radio tower

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- When listeners donate to East Tennessee State University’s public radio station this week, they will be helping replace a key piece of equipment for the station.

Monday marked the first day WETS-FM listeners could call and pledge money toward a $100,000 match to replace the current aging radio tower on the top of Holston Mountain.

The station relies on community contributions and federal money from the corporation of public broadcasting. The fundraiser ends on Friday.

You can find out more about how to donate HERE.

