JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Public radio for the Tri-Cities is back on the air.

High winds in the recent winter storm damaged the WETS-FM transmitter on Holston Mountain, an ETSU spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

Jessica Vodden, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, said WETS-FM was back on the air as of Tuesday afternoon with potentially limited reach.

WETS-FM program continues to stream on the public radio station’s website.

Vodden said she didn’t know specifics about damage to the transmitter. “We were only able to get to the site on the mountain late this afternoon,” said Vodden.

WETS-FM is licensed to East Tennessee State University and broadcasts from the campus in Johnson City with programming in part from National Public Radio.