Wetlands Water Park to open for 2021 season May 29

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jonesborough town officials announced that the Wetlands Water Park will kick off the 2021 season on Saturday, May 29.

According to a release from the town, a grand opening will be held May 29 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The water park, located in Persimmon Ridge Park, includes multiple water slides, a lazy river, a pool and café.

Season passes are available and can be purchased by clicking here or calling 423-753-1553.

Wetlands will be open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon 12-6 p.m.

