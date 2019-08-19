Wetlands Water Park stays open late to raise money for ‘Shop With A Cop’ program

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds took advantage of extended water park hours for a great cause on Sunday.

The Wetlands Water Park in Jonesborough stayed open late Sunday so they could help raise money for the Jonesborough Police Department’s “Shop With A Cop” initiative.

It’s a way the park can give back to the community before shutting down for the season.

“It’s very important, and it sorta gives us a way to help back with the community and give us a way to outreach to other underprivileged kids,” said seasonal manager Garrett Bray.

The Shop With A Cop program pairs underprivileged children with local police officers and firefighters to go shopping at a local store, where the children get to pick out Christmas gifts for themselves.