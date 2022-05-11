JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Those looking to make a splash while earning a paycheck this summer can apply for any position at Wetlands Water Park off Persimmon Ridge, according to park officials Wednesday.

A Facebook post on Wetlands’ page stated that it will host a job fair on Saturday, May 14 from 12-4 p.m. and will hire certified lifeguards on the spot. Wetlands also noted that employees will receive an end-of-season bonus.

Hours include Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 12-5:30 p.m.

The season is set to kick off on May 28 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. — a longer day than regular park hours. After the park’s opening, it will remain open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 12-5:30 p.m.

