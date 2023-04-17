JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Spring is underway and many kids are looking ahead to the Summer months and the fun that comes with it.

Mark your calendars for Memorial Day weekend for the opening of Wetlands Water Park for the 2023 season.

The season will kick off with a grand opening on Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The waterpark is located at 1523 Persimmon Ridge Road within Persimmon Ridge Park.

Operating for over 25 years, the park offers three flume water slides, two family otter slides, a lazy river, a zero-depth entry pool, a full-service café and a beach volleyball court.

Season passes are on sale now, they can be purchased here. Applications for Summer employment at the water park can also be found on the park’s website.

A season pass includes access to the park for the entire season along with discounted rates on birthday parties, swim lessons, and more.

Season passes are $80 for adults (13-54 years), $60 for children (4-12 years) & seniors (55 and older) and free for 3 years and younger.

Swim lessons are $60 per child for one week and take place June 13, June 20, July 11, July 18 and July 25. All sessions will be Monday through Thursday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.