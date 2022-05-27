JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough’s Wetlands Water Park will open for the 2022 season this Saturday.

The park, which is located within Persimmon Ridge Park, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

After Saturday’s grand opening, the water park will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12–5:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Daily tickets cost $12 for those 13 years and older, $10 for children 4–12 years old, and free for children 3 and under. Seniors, those 55 and older, can get in for $10. A family four-pack of tickets can be purchased for $40. Tickets are half-priced after 3 p.m. Season passes are available online.