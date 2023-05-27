JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Wetlands Water Park opened for the 2023 summer season on Saturday with some new additions.

Improvements to Wetlands this year include 70 new lounge chairs, a beach area for sitting and four more weeks of swim lesson offerings.

Added seating at Wetlands; Photo by WJHL

Daytime birthday party rentals are available again this year, as well as private park rentals from 6 to 8 p.m. every evening.

Wetlands Director Blake Dugger told News Channel 11 that their central location in downtown Jonesborough makes it easy for visitors to hop to and from Main Street, as well as across the town’s many public parks.

“We’re a small town water park, so we have walking trails that lead to our park,” Dugger said. “But people can walk downtown all the way to here. So you can come to the water park and you can go play and everything else throughout Jonesborough.”

Wetlands Water Park is open this summer on Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.