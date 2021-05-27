Wetlands Water Park announces summer schedule of events

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Wetlands Water Park announced their summer plans on Thursday, featuring a grand opening weekend, little league night, “Sunday Fundays” and swimming lessons.

According to a press release from the park, the grand opening will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and continues with “Sunday Funday” discount rates of $9 per adult ticket. Sunday hours run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. each week.

Little League Night will take place on June 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with concessions open until 8 p.m. with $3 tickets.

As of Thursday, swimming lessons are now sold out.

“While spending a day at Wetlands, park-goers will enjoy three flume water slides, two family otter slides and a lazy river,” the release states. “Along with the slides and the pool, there is a zero depth pool, which allows access to people of all ages, particularly the little ones, who can enjoy additional features such as water bubblers, spray features, dump buckets and a rain tree.”

Regular daily rates are $12 for each adult, and $9 for children and seniors. Children ages 3 and under enter free. After 3 p.m., entry is half price.

Season passes are also available at $80 for adults, and $60 for children and seniors.

Ticket sales and further information is available here.



