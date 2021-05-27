Wetlands Water Park announces summer schedule of events

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wetlands Water Park 2_1522705386543.jpeg.jpg

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Wetlands Water Park announced their summer plans on Thursday, featuring a grand opening weekend, little league night, “Sunday Fundays” and swimming lessons.

According to a press release from the park, the grand opening will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and continues with “Sunday Funday” discount rates of $9 per adult ticket. Sunday hours run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. each week.

Little League Night will take place on June 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with concessions open until 8 p.m. with $3 tickets.

As of Thursday, swimming lessons are now sold out.

“While spending a day at Wetlands, park-goers will enjoy three flume water slides, two family otter slides and a lazy river,” the release states. “Along with the slides and the pool, there is a zero depth pool, which allows access to people of all ages, particularly the little ones, who can enjoy additional features such as water bubblers, spray features, dump buckets and a rain tree.”

Regular daily rates are $12 for each adult, and $9 for children and seniors. Children ages 3 and under enter free. After 3 p.m., entry is half price.

Season passes are also available at $80 for adults, and $60 for children and seniors.

Ticket sales and further information is available here.


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss