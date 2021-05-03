Wetlands announces renovations ahead of opening for the season

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with the Town of Jonesborough announced several renovations at Wetlands Water Park ahead of its opening for the season later this month.

The town says renovations include a new slide liner, two replaced slides, and new filter and chlorine pumps. Workers are also repainting and repairing the exterior of the building, deck area, and interiors.

The renovations are expected to be complete before the park opens.

“We are thrilled to unveil all of the updates at the water park this year! It is a fun place and we want the best possible experience for our customers,” Town of Jonesborough Parks & Recreation Director Matt Townsend said in a release. “All of these combined renovations should make for a great experience for our attendees.”

The park will open on May 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.