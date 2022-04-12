JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Those looking to make a splash into the 2022 warm seasons can do so at Wetlands Water Park on Saturday, May 28 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

After the park’s opening date, opening hours will be Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12-6 p.m.

The Town of Jonesborough revealed the water park located at 1523 Persimmon Ridge Road launched its season pass sales, which are available online by clicking here, at the visitor’s center or by calling 423-753-1553.

Prices include $60 for children (4-12 years), $80 for adults (13-54 years), $60 for seniors (55 and older) and free for those aged 3 years and younger. Season passes pave the way to park access for the entire season and offer discounted rates on birthday parties, swim lessons and other events.

The waterpark offers week-long swim lessons for $60 per child in the weeks of June 13, July 11, July 18 and July 25. All lessons run Monday through Thursday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Lessons canceled due to weather will be held on that Friday.

Each lesson has a capacity of 15 participants who must be 4 years or older.

The 2022 season will host several events, including the following:

Little League Night on Thursday, June 16 — Players, coaches, umpires, fans and families are all invited, and the café will remain open until 8 p.m. Tickets are $3 per person.

Jonesborough Days Pool Party on Friday, July 1 — This event will feature a live DJ, concessions and giveaways. Tickets will be $5 per person, and the café will be open.

Praise by the Pool on Sunday, July 17 — Church groups and organizations are invited. The event will feature contemporary Christian music, and the café will be open. Tickets are $3 per person.

Back to School Bash on Friday, August 5 — The last chance for students to celebrate warm weather before school begins and the waterpark’s season ends.

All of the above events will take place from 6-9 p.m., according to a release. For more information, call 423-753-1553 or click here.