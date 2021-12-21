West Walnut Street corridor project on track despite underground infrastructure delays

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For weeks, commuters through downtown Johnson City have had to adjust to traffic lane switches and detours around construction due to the ongoing work of the West Walnut Street corridor.

The city’s multi-million dollar plan is about 8% complete overall, according to Johnson City Public Works Design and Construction Coordinator Rick Kilgore.

Kilgore told News Channel 11 his crews are working from the ground up with a current focus on underground infrastructure, meaning storm, sewer, and water.

While operations and construction are on track, for the most part, there have been some slight delays. The underground work currently taking place, for the most part, hasn’t been updated in decades. Kilgore said because of that, his crews have found a lot of surprises underground.

“Things weren’t where they were supposed to be. Things had shifted over and it was never recorded so you have to build to adjust when you run into these issues, but luckily we have a great team and we work well together to make the needed adjustments,” he said.

As of right now, commuters can see visible construction on Sevier Street and Watauga Avenue, blocking two primary entrances to get onto West Walnut Street. Kilgore said that won’t be the case for long as they move into wrapping up that work and onto the next portion of the project.

Following the competition of storm work on Sevier Street and sewer work on Watauga Avenue, work will move to the portion of West Walnut between Watauga and Sevier Street.

“When we get onto Walnut Street, we should be able to put flagmen on both ends, control traffic and keep it flowing, we probably won’t affect as many businesses once we hit Walnut as we have on these two side streets,” Kilgore said.

That section of the road happens to be right where Crumb Bakeshop sits. Management with Crumb, a newer business to the corridor, sent News Channel 11 this statement in regards to the ongoing work:

“We (Crumb Bakeshop) knew about the construction and planning for West Walnut before we signed the lease on the building. We are really looking forward to the completion of the project and if we can just deal with the minor headaches and dust while the project is underway, we feel like we are going to be positioned really well in this new corridor.” -Lauren Jones, Part-Owner of Crumb Bakeshop.

Kilgore said in the past few weeks, they have opted to conduct night work so their construction has less impact on businesses in the area and he said that’s not out of the question when his crews move to work on West Walnut Street.

He told News Channel 11 that he’s thankful snow has not been a factor yet this winter, allowing them to keep working on their desired timeline. “Weather would have a severe impact. If this was last year, we’d be behind,” said Kilgore.

While public works crews continue with significant infrastructure work, businesses are doing their part to adapt to the corridor construction.

Will Martin owns two businesses that reside on West Walnut Street, Peggy Ann Bakery and Italian Pizza Pub. Martin recently purchased Italian Pizza Pub and said he has big plans for the property.

“So we’re going to revamp and revitalize what we have here, but keep some of that same nostalgia that’s been Walnut Street for a lot of us over the years,” said Martin.

Martin also commented on the ongoing construction and how it has impacted his businesses.

“With the plans they’ve put forth, we feel like it’s going to sustain this area for a long time,” he said.

Overall, he seems excited for the changes to come and said it will be a huge draw to their little slice of downtown Johnson City.

Kilgore said his team has been working well with the existing businesses and he hopes to continue having minimal impact on them as work continues. “People really have been very patient. Most of the people I encounter understand what this project is. A little inconvenience is not too bad for them right now,” Kilgore said.

The project is currently on track to be completed in August 2023.

“I think it will bring better businesses in, we’ve got a lot empty. People are going to get excited about it walking all the way from University all the way to Founders Park,” said Kilgore.