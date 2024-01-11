BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – State police are investigating after a fatal crash in Buchanan County Monday.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash occurred at 11:30 a.m. on Route 83 near Bend of Slate Circle. A southbound Chrysler Town and Country crossed the center line and hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee head-on, VSP reports.

The driver of the Chrysler was transported to Buchanan General Hospital, where she died due to her injuries later Monday.

VSP identified the deceased driver as Stella Blankenship, 72, of Mohawk, West Virginia. She was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, the release states.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured in the crash. She was reportedly wearing her seat belt.

As of Thursday, the crash remains under investigation.