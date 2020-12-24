West Virginia couple gets engaged at Speedway in Lights Wednesday night

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Speedway in Lights are always a beautiful sight, but this year it served as the perfect backdrop to a bright spot in 2020.

News Channel 11’s Kasey Marler was working with a group at Bristol Motor Speedway on Wednesday night when Rio Cook popped the question in the Christmas Village.

Cook and his new fiancé, Hannah Holcomb, are both from West Virginia.

Rio had the help of a custom light-up sign to help him propose to Hannah, who of course said yes.

The couple had never been to the Speedway in Lights, but Rio thought it would be the perfect place to propose.

Congratulations to happy couple and Merry Christmas from News Channel 11!