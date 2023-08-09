JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A water outage caused by a broken main west of Jonesborough is affecting two different communities and has led to the closure of West View Elementary School on Wednesday.

According to a release from Jonesborough Public Safety, the affected communities are Limestone and the Old State Route 34 area.

Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd told New Channel 11 that West View Elementary will be closed on Wednesday due to the outage and repairs. The school system was alerting West View families early Wednesday morning.

Jonesborough Water Department Director Kevin Brobeck said the broken water main was on Old State Route 34 and had led to roughly 20 customers losing water, along with the school. He said crews were working on repairs and that he hoped water could be restored by 11 a.m.