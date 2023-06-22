JOHNSON CITY, Ten. (WJHL) — Roadwork will affect traffic on West State of Franklin Road in Johnson City beginning Sunday.

The work will begin on Sunday, June 25 at 7 p.m. on West State of Franklin between Buffalo and South Commerce/Sevier streets as part of the West Walnut Street corridor redevelopment plan.

The city listed the following impacts to traffic:

Westbound traffic will be detoured to Buffalo Street. Drivers should follow posted detour signs.

Eastbound traffic will have one lane open. Motorists should observe lane shift signs.

Large tractor-trailers on West State of Franklin Road should observe posted detours around construction.

Commercial truck traffic making deliveries near the construction zone should use eastbound lane of West State of Franklin Road.

The sidewalk/trail along West State of Franklin Road in this area will also be impacted.

(City of Johnson City)

Construction is expected to take one to four days to complete. The lane closures and detours will remain in place until the work is finished.

The city said drivers can expect delays in the area and are encouraged to use caution.