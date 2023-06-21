WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Joshua Davis, former principal of West Ridge High School, was appointed to a new position on Tuesday.

Davis will serve as Deputy Chief Academic Officer for the Washington County School system.

“We are excited to add Dr. Davis to our Washington County Schools team. His experience, knowledge, record of success, passion for student success, and strong vision for high-quality teaching and learning will be a tremendous asset in supporting our principals, teachers, and students in our high schools and middle school grades,” said Superintendent Jerry Boyd.

Davis holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from East Tennessee State University and began his career as a teacher in Sullivan County Schools in 2002.

In 2011, Davis returned to Sullivan County Schools where he has since served as an assistant principal and principal for several schools.

“I am eager and excited to join the leadership team and Washington County Schools. WCS has a rich history and tradition in providing a quality education for all students and I look forward to working with school leaders, teachers, and students in ensuring that all students in Washington County are prepared for college and career,” said Davis.