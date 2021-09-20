West Ridge High School officials take action against ‘devious licks’ TikTok bathroom challenge

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — School leaders at West Ridge High School warned students and parents on Monday of the repercussions — including possible criminal consequences — of students partaking in a TikTok challenge that’s disrupted schools throughout the U.S.

The “devious licks” challenge encourages teenagers to steal or damage school property — all while videoing the incidents on their phones to later upload to the social media platform TikTok.

West Ridge High Principal Joshua Davis sent a letter to families that revealed that the challenge has resulted in multiple damages across the newly built school.

Over the past few weeks, we have had multiple soap dispensers ripped off of walls, numerous toilets intentionally clogged, damaged or destroyed, leaving water hazards, sinks and plumbing taken apart and stolen, and various other types of vandalism and damage to our NEW school. West Ridge High School officials in a letter sent to families Monday, Sept. 20

Davis noted that while a majority of students have not wreaked havoc on the school’s facilities, he encouraged peers to report those seen vandalizing the bathrooms.

Consequences for those caught partaking in the challenge include suspension and criminal charges of malicious destruction of property and/or theft. The students responsible also must pay for all damages and repairs.

If the vandalism continues, Davis wrote, the administration will not hesitate to “take more drastic measures, including the closing of bathrooms, bathroom schedules, etc.”