BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students.

According to a social media post from West Ridge High School, Gracie Alyssa McBryant passed away early Saturday morning.

Gracie was in 9th grade and played clarinet in the band at the high school. Posts from the band and school say Gracie was a standout member, loved by many and a “beautiful soul with a radiant energy.”

Counselors, Mental Health Professionals and Pastoral Care will reportedly be available to students and staff beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Monday.

The school’s post states a GoFundMe will be created and the band will be taking up donations for her family.