SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – West Ridge High School was evacuated Thursday after a potential threat, the Sullivan County School District informed News Channel 11.

According to the school system, West Ridge was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, and the sheriff’s office began investigating immediately.

Photo: WJHL

Sullivan County Schools stated the school day will resume once the building is cleared.

As of 11:15 a.m., the campus was being secured, and authorities had blocked off the entrance and were not permitting anyone to enter.

News Channel 11’s crew at the scene observed fire trucks and other first responder vehicles at the school’s entrance Thursday morning.

All students are safe and more information will be released when available, according to the school system.