West Ridge, Dobyns-Bennett team up to support family of Tennessee High player who drowned

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two local high schools have teamed up to support the family of a Tennessee High School student-athlete who drowned over the weekend.

West Ridge High School announced that it has partnered with Dobyns-Bennett High School to “blackout” J. Fred Johnson Stadium this Friday, where the two teams will face each other on the gridiron.

West Ridge will begin selling black “We Stand with Tennessee High” t-shirts in the school bookstore later this week. The shirts can also be purchased online, but they will not be ready until next week.

The proceeds will go to the family of Micah Montgomery, a Tennessee High student-athlete who drowned in South Holston Lake on Sunday.