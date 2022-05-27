BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — West Ridge High School’s first graduating class walked across the stage Friday night.

The new school opened to students last August.

For those who walked the stage Friday, it was a unique four years, between the COVID-19 pandemic and moving to the new school.

“This senior class has come together, they’ve unified as one, they work together,” Principal Josh Davis said. “They’ve established norms, traditions, a culture of excellence and tonight we celebrate that.”

West Ridge combined students from the former Sullivan Central, Sullivan North, and Sullivan South high schools.