West Ridge boosters selling commemorative bricks to support new school’s student-athletes

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge High School Athletic Booster Club is selling commemorative bricks to raise money for the new school’s athletic programs.

Bricks purchased will be placed on “The Ridge Walk,” which will be visible to guests as they enter the main gates of West Ridge’s stadium.

The bricks can be personalized with a name, graduation year, or even to commemorate someone. The booster club is encouraging those with connections to Sullivan Cental, Sullivan North, and Sullivan South high schools to purchase bricks to remember the three schools and support the new high school.

Bricks are available in four-by-eight inch and eight-by-eight inch sizes. The smaller bricks are available for $100 or $125 while the larger ones are being sold for $175 or $200. There are options placing artwork, such as a business logo, on bricks.

The booster club says funds raised will be used to support all student-athletes at West Ridge.

To purchase a brick, visit westridgewolves.org.

For more information about the booster club, email westridgehighschoolboosters@gmail.com or call Alan Novak at (423) 956-3125.