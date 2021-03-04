West Ridge access driveway plan moves forward

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Commission approved a school board request to begin the process of building a driveway connecting West Ridge High School to Henry Harr Road.

In a special called meeting Thursday evening, commissioners voted 19–0 (five commissioners were absent) to approve the Board of Education spending up to $200,000 to retain an engineering firm to design the new driveway.

IMAGE: Photos of Henry Harr Road by Commissioner Todd Broughton.

The resolution also included the widening of the school entrance on Lynn Road.

This comes about a month after the county commission rejected a school board proposal for building an access road to the new school from Jericho Drive. However, the commission did authorize the highway department to make improvements to Lynn Road.

West Ridge, which will combine students from Sullivan Central, Sullivan North, and Sullivan South high schools, will open this fall with an expected enrollment of around 1,700 students.