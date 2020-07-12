West Carter Co. VFD: Small apartment building ‘total loss’ following Sunday fire

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A small Carter County apartment building was a “total loss” following a Sunday morning fire, according to West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department officials.

According to Lt. Dennis Ledford, crews were called to the complex in the 100 block of Winchester Court between 8:15 and 8:30 a.m.

Ledford said crews were on scene within minutes.

Three people were in the building at the time the fire started. All were safely outside by the time crews arrived, Ledford said.

A resident, who wished to remain unnamed, told News Channel 11 crews that the building contained four small apartments.

Two buildings make up the apartment complex.

West Carter County VFD was assisted by Watauga, Central and Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Departments.

Carter County Sheriff’s Office deputies were also at the scene.

According to Ledford, a cause of the fire had not been determined at the time.