JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church hosted the ‘End of Summer Celebration’ on Sunday.

Guests were able to hear live music from several musicians and grab a bite to eat from Me and K’s Food Truck.

Minister Ginger Isom spoke with News Channel 11 about wanting to have an event welcome to anyone in the community.

“We just wanted to have something in the community we sent out flyers and put banners up just to have an end-of-the-summer celebration before the kids started back to school. We know some have started back because they go to University School, but others are still waiting to go or will be starting this week and we just wanted to have a blast at the end of the summer,” said Isom.