“We’re trying hard. We need foster parents desperately”: Foster care agencies maneuver COVID-19

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) Children deserve a safe and loving home.

During this time of quarantine, Frontier Health is working to create ease of access for its children in custody and those who are trying to get in.

While the nation is in a crisis, foster care services like Traces, are not taking a break from placing children in loving homes. The agencies have resorted to telecommunication to fulfill on-call requirements and to ensure they have 24/7 access to children in custody.

We’re trying to not have interrupted services for our kids who are in Foster Care homes, and the foster homes have a great relationship for the kids who are in foster homes,” Kim Trantham, Tennessee Division Director of Children’s Continuum Services for Frontier Health said.

Frontier Health is adapting and offering tele-video services to reach kids who are in the foster care system or need therapy.

“We’re still sending out applications for parents to fill in. We’re still working to be creative in training foster parents via Zoom or whatever methods,” Trantham said.

The agency is also making face-to-face visits, if there is a safety concern and if video calls are not an option.

“We are making sure that even though we can’t really come into the home and sit on the couch, that we’re still maintaining lots of contact with all of our kids in foster homes and our residential setting as well,” Trantham said. “We have not closed our doors. We’re just being more careful and we’re screening kids, taking temperatures and trying to be safe.”

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services has instructed staff to utilize CDC guidelines when conducting visits: asking if someone has been in contact with a person tested or positive for COVID-19. Answering “yes” means that person won’t be let in frontier health facilities.

“We’re trying hard. We need foster parents desperately, in Values and Traces. Values is our Virginia side and Traces is our Tennessee side,” she explained. “There is still kids out there every single day and they need placement and we have to turn away because we don’t have available homes right now.”

Frontier Health not only offers services to the youth. Services are also available for mental health and substance use.

For immediate need, contact Frontier Health’s crisis line at 877-928-9062.

You can visit our Walk-in Center in Johnson City at 208 East Unaka Street. This operates 24/7.

Domestic violence situations can be referred to SAFE HOUSE at 844-578-SAFE.

