‘We’re just at our wits’ end’: People Inc. asks for funding to prevent homeless families from being displaced from emergency shelters

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Leaders of People Incorporated in Southwest Virginia said they are in need of more funding to provide emergency housing for homeless families during the pandemic, in a press conference Monday.

Robert Goldsmith, People Inc. President and CEO, said currently his organization is paying for hotels for about 70 families across the region.

“We’re just at our wits’ end about how to deal with this,” Goldsmith said. “Because we’re running out of money, it looks like we’re going to have to stop paying for those hotel bills, which by current estimates would mean that 70 households would be moving out of hotel rooms and have nowhere to go.”

Kyle Sensabaugh, People Inc. Housing Services Director, said the organization has been preparing for this.

People Inc. in Southwest Virginia is in need of funding to keep 70 households of homeless families from being displaced from emergency shelters…We'll have more details on @WJHL11 at 6 and https://t.co/nhWmR2BI4n. pic.twitter.com/uWluld7KJ6 — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@amycockerhamtv) February 15, 2021

“It’s been a rollercoaster, it has,” Sensabaugh said. “We have been preparing for this and working as hard as we can with what pots of funding we did have.”

According to organization officials, the organization needs about $300,000 through June to continue keeping homeless clients housed in emergency shelters.

Sensabaugh said the need is large, but there are some ways people in the community could help.

“Being able to volunteer and maybe cover a couple nights for a couple people in your area and your community,” Sensabaugh said. “That always will definitely help.”

Goldsmith said as of this morning some funding from state officials could be in the works, but the amount is to be determined, as well as when it would be available.

You can contact People Inc. at (276) 623-9000 to make a donation or volunteer.