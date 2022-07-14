BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Hundreds of families in Buchanan County have suffered damage beyond repair to their homes, vehicles and most precious possessions.

Columbus Flemming, a volunteer firefighter who helped clean up the Hurley floods last year, and his wife Victoria told News Channel 11 they lost everything in the flood.

“Once the house started moving off the foundation, I told my wife, I said ‘we’re going to die. We’re going to lose our life out here,’ and we started praying and praying and praying,” said Flemming. “The Lord saved our life. Material things we can get back, but you can’t get a life back.”

Flemming told News Channel 11 that for him and his family, all that’s left to do is to rebuild somewhere else.

“It came so fast, you don’t have time to even think. You don’t have time to prepare. You just have to think and pray. Pray, pray, pray to the good Lord.” Flemming said.