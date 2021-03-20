‘We’re brainstorming some solutions’: Community members support homeless community at JC breezeway

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Over a dozen community members showed up to the Johnson City breezeway Saturday evening in support of the homeless community.

The event organized by members of Tri-Cities Mutual Aid comes after others spoke out against the homeless population earlier this week.

Event attendees said some community members are blaming the homeless for the excess of trash found in the breezeway.

“What we did today is we sat in the breezeway. We talked to some of the houseless folks here about what they’re going through,” Victoria Hewlett, Tri-Cities Mutual Aid Volunteer, said. “We’re brainstorming some solutions. We’re talking about the problems. I would say come to the table if you want to be a part of the solution.”

Hewlett said Tri-Cities Mutual Aid has more plans in the works to continue reaching out and providing food and necessities to the downtown homeless population.

“We’re out here saying like take out the trash,” Hewlett said. “But really the trash is like gentrification and anti-homeless sentiment.”